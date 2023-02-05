Kate Middleton, Prince William use one strict rule for their kids George, Charlotte and Louis; Can you guess?

Kate Middleton and Prince William reportedly have one strict rule for their kids George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, and it has to do with raising their voices. According to a new report by The Sun, “Shouting is off-limits” for all of William and Kate’s three children. And, in case, such a scenario happens, it is dealt with by ‘removal’.

What happens when Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children break the household rule? In the case of an event when Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children do yell, thus breaking the rule, the Duke of Cambridge, and the Princess of Wales use a rather atypical method of correcting their behaviour. If reports are to be believed, the royals do not banish their children if they happen to break the rule. Instead, they take them away from the scene of disruption, and then talk to the respective child calmly. Last year, during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in May, Prince Louis was caught putting his hand on his mother Kate Middleton’s mouth, thus testing her patience. The video went viral in no time, and netizens and fans were quite delighted to know that royal kids are no different from any other normal child.

Kate Middleton begins an early childhood initiative Kate Middleton has begun an early childhood initiative called Shaping Us which focuses on the role of the early years of a child in their development, and later in life. On Tuesday, she shared a throwback picture of herself as a baby, in her father Michael Middleton’s arms. The royal also added a caption that read, “Faces are a baby’s best toy. On Tuesday we launched #ShapingUs to raise awareness of the vital role our early years play in shaping the rest of our lives.” It continued, “This weekend, we’d love for you all to spend time with your friends, families, colleagues and communities talking about your early childhoods and how they’ve shaped your lives.” Concluding the caption, Kate Middleton further urged netizens to consider joining her in the initiative by sharing a picture of themselves before they turned 5, so that they can help with the conversations while sharing smiles and memories as well.

