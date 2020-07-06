  1. Home
Kate Middleton & Prince William visit a hospital to mark the 72nd anniversary of NHS; See PHOTOS

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have recently made a visit to a renowned hospital in England to mark the 72nd anniversary of the NHS. Check out their pictures.
July 6, 2020
At a time when the Coronavirus pandemic has adversely hit every nook and corner of the world, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge have made sure that they keep in touch with the public and boost their morale. Recently, the Royal highnesses have made a visit to the historic Queen Elizabeth Hospital situated at King’s Lynn in England. This is also a part of their tribute to the frontline workers and to mark the 72nd anniversary of the NHS.

Some of the pictures from the hospital have been shared on the official Twitter handle of the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge. One can see Kate Middleton and Prince William interacting with the employees of the hospital which itself is going to celebrate its 40th anniversary soon. The Duchess looks lively as usual while being clad in a blue shirt dress with a white collar and dramatic sleeves. She ties up her hair into a simple ponytail and opts for a simple makeup look.

Check out the pictures below:

Prince William, on the other hand, is seen decked up in a blue shirt, black trousers and a grey blazer teamed up with a matching tie. The royal couple are looking quite content as they interact with the people out there as can be seen in the pictures. This is apparently their first visit to a public place after the announcement of lockdown. Well, of course, the Royal highnesses have made sure that they adopt all the precautionary measures while paying their visit to the hospital.

