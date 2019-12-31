Kate Middleton & Prince William's 2019 video features adorable pics of Meghan & Harrry's son Archie

From their Pakistan royal tour to various royal engagements, the video includes the highlights of 2019 for Kate, William and their three children George, Charlotte and Louis.

The royals have witnessed a 'bumpy' 2019, as Queen Elizabeth herself admitted in her annual Christmas message. But looks like Kate Middleton and Prince William are only reflecting on the good. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared their 2019 'Year In a Review' video and it is all things heartwarming. From their Pakistan royal tour to their various royal engagements, the video includes the highlights of 2019 for Kate, William and their three children George, Charlotte and Louis.

However, what surprised us the most was Kate and William including Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their son Archie Harrison in the video. Snapshots of Archie's first look to the young one's baptism, the royal couple shared multiple photos. For the unversed, Prince Harry in October this year had confirmed that there was a rift between him and brother Prince William. From cultural engagements to working with charitable organisations, Kate and William reached out to many more and varied charities in 2019. The video also featured other members of the royal family like Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and their love for animals.

Sharing the 2019 video, the post's caption read, "2019 in Review..To all the fantastic organisations and inspirational people we met and worked with in 2019: Thank you for a wonderful year, and see you in 2020!" William and Kate were last seen on Christmas day in Sandringham along with Queen Elizabeth and the extended royal family. Take a look at some of their pictures from Christmas:

