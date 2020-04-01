Kate Middleton raises eyebrows as she is spotted without her blue sapphire engagement ring

Recently, Kensington Palace shared pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their Instagram account. Kate Middleton started raising eyebrows as she gave her blue sapphire engagement ring a miss.

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton was recently clicked without her blue sapphire engagement right. According to news reports, the mother of three is now working from home amid the global Coronavirus outbreak. Recently, Kensington Palace shared pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge while they were talking over the phone to the various organization that were at the forefront of the battle against the COVID-19. Kate Middleton is seen wearing a dusty pink coloured pantsuit. The stunning Kate Middleton started raising eyebrows as she gave her blue sapphire engagement ring a miss.

This sapphire ring previously belonged to Princess Diana was later given to Kate as her engagement ring by Prince William. As per the latest news update about the Duchess, she has removed the ring as a precautionary measure from the Coronavirus. Media reports suggest that Kate Middleton has decided to skip donning her engagement ring in order to curb any spread of the COVID-19. News reports state that a study done by Georgia State University from the year 2018, states that wearing rings lead to a covered area on the surface of the skin where bacteria can stay.

Media reports, also add that CDC claims that the skin under the ring area is more prone to catching germs and bacteria. However, a more detailed study needs to be established to confirm the findings of the study. Recently, the royal family revealed that Prince Charles has tested positive for the Coronavirus. The latest news update state that Prince Charles is now out of self-isolation.

