Kate Middleton recalls the period of isolation she felt after son Prince George's birth; Details Inside

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge visited a children and parents center in Cardiff, Wales, to promote her new survey which revolves around the early years of kids’ lives.

Kate Middleton is a busy mum and busier royal as the Duchess has been out and about since the last two days as part of her new survey '5 Big Questions'. On Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge visited a children and parents center in Cardiff, Wales, to promote her new survey which revolves around the early years of kids’ lives. During her visit, Kate opened up on the period of isolation she felt as a new mother.

Kate recalled the time she lived in Wales soon after her marriage to Prince William, where the Duke was stationed with the Royal Air Force. Speaking to new mum's at the event, Kate said, "It’s nice to be back in Wales. I was chatting to some of the mum's. It was the first year and I’d just had George — William was still working with search and rescue — and we came up here and I had a tiny, tiny baby in the middle of Anglesey. It was so isolated, so cut off. I didn’t have any family around, and he was doing night shifts. So…if only I had had a center like this."

The Duchess was visiting a centre which offers support to economically challenged parents and their kids. During her visit, Kate interacted with mother's as well as played with toddlers and also joined a sensory class. The mum of three even joined children at a play hut called Cath’s Cottage to enjoy playtime with the center’s guinea pigs. “They are so happy in there. It’s like their own little world," Kate said.

Take a look at Kate's pictures from her visit below:

Read More