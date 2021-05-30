Kate Middleton receives first jab of COVID 19 vaccine and the Duchess' rare casual look leaves fans impressed

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine on Friday and took to Instagram to share a picture of the same.

After Prince William left netizens in awe of his biceps with the picture where he was seen receiving his first jab for the COVID-19 vaccine, it's now his wife Kate Middleton who has got the internet talking with her vaccine photo. The Duchess of Cambridge received her first jab of the coronavirus vaccine on Friday, and she shared her vaccination image for all of her followers to see on their Instagram handle.

Much like Prince William, Kate's picture received a lot of love from their fans for setting an example and encouraging their fans to get vaccinated at the earliest. Apart from this though, what caught everyone's eye was also Kate Middleton's rare dressed down look during her vaccination. The Duchess of Cambridge who is often seen in formal outfits, for the first time made an appearance in a casual look.

Kate was seen wearing a jeans and white ribbed tee. Sharing a picture of her receiving the first jab, the Duchess wrote, "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum. I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout - thank you for everything you are doing."

Take a look at Kate Middleton's picture and reactions here:

Fans of Kate were quick to comment on her post relating to her rare look and were mighty impressed with her jeans. The comments section on Kate's post was filled with reactions to her amazing look as fans couldn't get over how gorgeous she looked in informal wear as well. A few fans also commented on Kate's fitness and complimented her and Prince William to be an extremely fit couple.

