Kate Middleton Receives Heartwarming Message From Little Girl Who She Met During Cancer Treatment

Young minds foster the most innocent advice. As Kate Middleton battles Cancer, the journey of 8-year-old Mila Sneddon gave her strength. She first met Mila in 2021 when the Princess of Wales was undergoing treatment for Leukaemia. It was only on March 22, 2024 that the Princess declared about having Cancer. This unique friendship with Mila is what makes everyone’s heart melt. What was the heartwarming message that Mila gave? Find out.

What did Mila Snedden tell Kate Middleton?

Mila said in an interview with The Mirror, “She will be brave because I was, and she will fight it like I did.” Mila’s mother, Lynda added, “[Kate] is a mom, a wife, she is young, beautiful, athletic and she is facing this. It shows cancer doesn’t discriminate, it can affect anyone at any time. We wish her a peaceful and speedy recovery.”

In a post on X, Lynda also spoke about Kate Middleton saying, “We extend our love, support and well wishes to William, George, Charlotte and Louis, and wish Catherine a peaceful speedy recovery #YouAreNotAlone." Just next to the message was a picture of Kate and Mila talking at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, in May 2021.

How did an 8-year-old Mila and 42-year-old Kate Middleton bond?

The two share a unique and innocent bond. Their friendship first began after Mila participated in the Royal’s Hold Still photography project in 2020. She was seen in a photograph separated from her family during the pandemic and undergoing chemotherapy. The Mirror reports that Mila is Cancer-free from 2022. However, she had acute lymphoblastic leukaemia since age 4. Lynda added, “Kate’s statement came out on Mila’s two-year anniversary in remission.”

Lynda also revealed that Mila told this, “Mila turned to me and told me she wanted to make and send Kate a card. So Mila will make contact in her own private way. Kate showed Mila such compassion, care and support both during and post-treatment, so it’s been very emotional to see she is now facing her own health struggles.”

The mother-daughter duo keep in touch with the Princess of Wales quite often. They also reveal how sad they are and want her to recover quickly. Publicly sharing her story can be an overwhelming task, the mother of 8-year-old Mila adds further. While we wait to see if Mila comes to meet Kate anytime soon, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

