Kate Middleton refers to father in law Prince Charles with THIS sweet nickname?

The royal family makes headlines for the smallest of reasons and this time seems no different. Recently, members of the royal family came together during the G-7 Summit which also saw several world leaders in attendance. Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Camilla, Kate Middleton and Prince Williams welcomed the delegates for the G-7 Summit. Arriving at St Austell, in England's Cornwall, Prince Charles welcomed world leaders and also had a small chat with his daughter-in-law Kate.

According to a report in People, in a video, Prince Charles can be seen turning around to chat with Kate and son Prince William. While they greeted him warmly, Kate smilingly looked at her father-in-law and said, "Hello, Grandpa!" rather than his more formal title. The report added that she may have also called Prince Charles as 'papa' during the royal engagement with world leaders.

Prince Charles is called 'papa' by his sons Prince William and Prince Harry. As for Queen Elizabeth, she was all smiles and welcomed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie.

The G-7 Summit also saw the arrival of US President Joe Biden who reached the UK last week. He also met the Queen at Windsor and interacted with her. As for his wife Jill Biden, she along with Kate Middleton took part in a royal engagement and visited a local school.

As per USA Today, Joe Biden while talking to reporters about his meet with the Queen mentioned that she was "very gracious" and also revealed that he invited her to the White House. He also mentioned that the monarch reminded him of his late mother.

