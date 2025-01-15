Kate Middleton Reflects on Chemotherapy Journey, Says During Her Cancer Hospital Visit She Got 'So Attached' to Her Port

Kate Middleton made a candid revelation about her experience with cancer treatment during her first official engagement in 2025. The Princess of Wales, 43, stepped out for a surprise visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on Tuesday, January 14. This visit confirmed that she had received her treatment at the facility and would be joining Prince William as a patron of the center.

During the visit, Princess Kate met with patients and staff, discussing her feelings about having a chemotherapy port. She spoke with Katherine Field, a 45-year-old breast cancer patient, who was wearing a cold cap to prevent hair loss during chemotherapy, with several ports attached to her body. According to the Daily Mail, Kate gestured to her arm and chest, joking, “I got so attached to it.” She shared that when she was told she could get rid of them following completing her treatment, she was skeptical.

In March 2024, Princess Kate revealed that she was undergoing cancer treatment, which led her to step out of the spotlight to focus on her health. She shared in September that she had completed chemotherapy. Although her diagnosis remains undisclosed, the Princess confirmed after her hospital visit on Tuesday that she is now in remission.

The Royal Marsden, which opened in 1851 as the world’s first hospital dedicated to cancer diagnosis, treatment, research, and education, was thanked by Kate for its care. Later on January 14, she posted a message on X, expressing her gratitude: "I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year. My heartfelt thanks go to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything."

Kate expressed her hope to use her role as the hospital's patron to support research, and clinical excellence, and promote patient and family well-being.

