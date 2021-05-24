Kate Middleton REPLICATES Princess Diana’s outfit from 1992 amidst panorama interview drama

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently stepped out for another engagement in Scotland and the Duchess seemingly and subtly paid a tribute to her late mother in law Princess Diana. Scroll down to see how.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are in Scotland and the duo just pleased royal watchers with their latest outing. Kate, 39, joined Wills for the first of several days of outings on Monday after he went to engagements solo on Friday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were seen today at the North Lanarkshire to visit Turning Point, a leading social care charity, to hear about the vital support that's provided to people with complex needs, including addiction and mental health challenges.

During their visit, The Duke and Duchess also spoke to the staff and service users from TPS' Glasgow Overdose Response Team, to hear how the service works to reduce drug-related deaths by providing real-time crisis support for people who have experienced a near-fatal overdose. What’s interesting was Kate Middleton’s blue Zara blazer and a stunning blue pleated skirt with nude heels and a nude bag were almost identical to an outfit Diana wore in 1992.

In a speech to the Church of Scotland meeting on Saturday, William talked about how he was going to be listening and learning as he meets people from various walks of life during his time in the country. He also spoke of the sadness of learning of the death of his mother Princess Diana while in Balmoral, but also warmly recalled how he met Kate nearly two decades ago in Scotland. "Alongside this painful memory, is one of great joy. Because it was here in Scotland – twenty years ago this year – that I first met Catherine," he said of his wife of 10 years.

The duo’s trip to Scottland comes in the wake of the recent drama about Princess Diana’s BBC interview from 1995. Just days ago a report revealed that journalist Martin Bashir “manipulated” the late princess for getting the interview.

