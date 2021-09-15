Kate Middleton to return to royal duties post summer break; Duchess to visit Afghanistan evacuation teams soon

Kate Middleton is all set to return to her public duties after the summer break and the first thing that the Duchess of Cambridge has in her schedule is to visit Afghanistan evacuation camps to thank the people who helped rescue thousands of people from the country last month after the Taliban declared their rule.

The Duchess was last seen in public with her husband Prince William and son Prince George as the trio attended the Wimbledon tennis championships final and European soccer championships final on July 11. The three of them were spotted celebrating every win of their beloved teams as Prince George and his parents had a good time in both events. According to People, the Duchess, Prince William, and their three kids, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 had also visited France to celebrate Kate’s brother James Middleton’s wedding with Alizee Thevenet.

As per People, as Kate Middleton’s first duty, she will talk with some of the people at RAF Brize Norton, who helped evacuate 15,000 people from Kabul airport with the help of the Royal air force. Since it has been the largest humanitarian aid operation in more than 70 years, Kate would thank the people for their humanitarian effort.

The Duchess will have a talk with the RAF aircrew and medics, along with the volunteers and civilians who provided support to the evacuees as they set foot in the UK. In other news, with schools having started from last week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge seem to have more time to conduct public duties, People reports.

