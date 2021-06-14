Kate Middleton REVEALS how her kids George, Charlotte and Louis aren't fans of her clicking their photographs

In a recent video, Kate Middleton quipped about how her and Prince William's children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - don't like their mummy constantly clicking their photographs.

Kate Middleton, in a candid conversation with Ceri A. Edwards; The Duchess of Cambridge and National Portrait Gallery's Hold Still photography exhibition finalist (photo titled Be Safe Daddy X featuring Ceri's daughter Poppy Edwards cuddling with her dad Mark Edwards just before his night shift as a frontline worker amid the COVID-19 pandemic), discussed their love for constantly clicking photographs of their families.

When Ceri admitted that she does take a lot of family pictures, Kate made a confession of her own and it involves her and Prince William's darling children - Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte 6, and Prince Louis, 3. "It's like me. Everyone's like, "Mummy, please stop taking photographs!" Interestingly, most of the royal portraits of Kate and William's kids are clicked by Middleton herself including George and Charlotte's recent 3rd (April 23) and 6th (May 2) birthday portraits. We can expect the same for George's upcoming 8th birthday on July 22.

You can watch Kate Middleton and Ceri A. Edwards's heartwarming conversation about their children HERE.

Meanwhile, Kate recently made a stunning appearance alongside The Duke of Cambridge at the G7 summit reception hosted by UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson held at The Eden Project in St Austell, Cornwall, on June 11.

The important event, featuring world leaders from across the globe like US President Joe Biden with his wife First Lady Jill Biden and Canada PM Justin Trudeau, also marked the royal family's first reunion since Prince Philip's funeral in April. Also in attendance were Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles with wife Camilla, Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

