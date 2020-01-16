Kate Middleton REVEALS if she and Prince William are planning for a fourth child

While conversing with a fan at Khidmat Centre in Bradford, Yorkshire, Kate Middleton revealed if she will become a mom of four, amidst her fourth pregnancy rumours. Read below to find out what the Duchess of Cambridge had to answer on the same.

Amidst all the drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's controversial decision to step back as 'senior' members, the Royal Family is trying their best to move on from the repercussions. Prince William and Kate Middleton were all happy smiles as they recently visited Khidmat Centre in Bradford, Yorkshire, as part of their first joint royal engagement in 2020. Besides trying their hands at making a kulfi milkshake and reminiscing about their 2019 Pakistan Royal Tour, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also interacted with the public.

According to People, one such fan interaction may have finally put an end to speculation surrounding Kate Middleton for quite some time. It was suggested and even theorised that Kate was pregnant for the fourth time, but her recent dismissal is proof that such is not the case! A royal fan named Josh Macpalce has excitedly told the Duchess that he had sent congratulatory cards after her three children - Prince George(6), Princess Charlotte (4) and Prince Louis (1) - were born.

When asked if being a fourth child was in the future for the royal couple, Kate revealed to Josh, "I don’t think William wants any more."

This puts all the rumours to rest once and for all!

ALSO READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton try their hands at making kulfi milkshake during royal visit; See Pics

Recently, William and Prince Harry put out a rare joint statement to deny a newspaper report of an alleged rift between them leading up to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to take a step back. "For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful," the statement had read.

Read More