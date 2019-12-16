Kate Middleton REVEALS Prince Louis' first words and it is adorably amusing; Find Out

Kate Middleton has revealed a few of Prince Louis' first words. The Duchess of Cambridge adds that the young royal blood has also started identifying a public figure.

Kate Middleton's youngest son Prince Louis is growing up faster than one could think. All of one-and-a-half-year-old, Kate and Prince William's son has already started talking. A few days ago, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that the little Prince has been muttering "me, me, me" and now, she has revealed that he is telling more than just "me." The mother of three recently appeared on the upcoming BBC special A Berry Royal Christmas where she revealed Louis' first few words.

In a conversation with former The Great British Bake Off presenter Mary Berry, the Duchess confessed his first few words include the name, Mary. The royal explains that the young prince identifies the name due to the cookbooks placed at their royal residence. "One of Louis' first words was Mary because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf," she explained. "Children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say 'That's Mary Berry'...so he would definitely recognize you if he saw you today," Kate added.

While Kate has been spilling the beans on Louis, a source recently told The Sun that the Duchess has some special plans for Prince George and Princess Charlotte for Christmas. The insider revealed the Duchess is assembling a special party where she has invited both the children's classmates and clubs to come together for a party. "School friends of Prince George and Princess Charlotte from Thomas’s Battersea have invited the royal duo to the club’s Fairytale Grotto in the Log Cabin." The insider added, "Santa Claus has been spotted already."

