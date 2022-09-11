Kate Middleton reveals son Prince Louis' moving reaction to great grandmother Queen Elizabeth's passing

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday. Following the demise of the longest-serving monarch, King Charles ascended the throne. As UK mourned the death of the Queen, several mourners left cards and flowers as tributes for the Queen at Windsor Castle. Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited at the castle as they viewed the flower arrangements and read messages sent by mourners.

While speaking to kids outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, Kate opened up about her 4-year-old son Prince Louis reacting to his great-grandmother's death. As reported by The Sunday Times' royals editor, Roya Nikkhah, Middleton revealed Prince Louis' words as he told her, "At least Grannie is with Great-Grandpa now." The Queen's death follows her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, who passed away at age 99 in June 2021.