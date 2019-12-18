Kate Middleton reveals what husband Prince William used to cook in their college days to woo her

On their recent festive BBC documentary with British food writer Mary Berry, Kate disclosed to Berry that when she met Prince William, in college, he tried to woo her with his cooking skills.

It is a well-known fact that Kate Middleton and Prince William are college sweethearts. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge began dating while they were studying at University of St. Andrews, Scotland’s oldest university. But did you know that Prince William used to pull out all stops back then to woo the future princess. On their recent festive BBC documentary with British food writer Mary Berry which aired in the UK on Monday night, Kate disclosed to Berry that when she met Prince William, in college, he tried to woo her in the kitchen.

When Kate was asked if the future King ever cooked at home, the Duchess revealed that Prince William used to cook all 'sorts of meals' back in college. "He sometimes does, actually. He’s very good at breakfast. In our university days he used to cook all sorts of meals. I think that’s when he was trying to impress me, Mary,” Kate told Berry as they chuckled. “Things like Bolognese sauce and things like that," Kate added.

Back in the day, William and Kate's romance blossomed as they were away from the prying eyes of the media. They started college in 2001 and by their sophomore year were living with friends. During the documentary, Prince William also revealed what will be on the menu for their Christmas meal. When asked about cooking with the kids, William said, "We are talking about doing mince pies this year. I love mince pies. If the children want to cook mince pies then I’m happy to do that."

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas documentary was praised by viewers and royal fans. Some even compared it to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's documentary which focused more on their personal struggles and scrutiny by the media.

