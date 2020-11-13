Kate Middleton’s mom Carole is planning THIS for Christmas with Princes George & Louis and Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton’s mother Carole Middleton just revealed her plans for Christmas with her grandkids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Carole Middleton, the mother of the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, wrote a note on her party company’s Instagram account revealing how she’ll be celebrating with her three grandkids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

“We may not be able to get together but, after a year like 2020, we need to remember what’s really important this Christmas,” Carole wrote. ​“For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected. I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree. This year, I’ll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where. It may need to be tastefully rearranged later.”

She continued, “Curating our Christmas ranges gave me some joy and escapism, and I hope they help you feel the same. From alternative advent calendars to Christmas decorations and stocking fillers, Party Pieces has everything you need for this festive season, which we hope is a safe and happy one for all.”

