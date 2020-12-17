Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa PREGNANT with her second child; The entire family is delighted

Pippa Middleton who is the younger sister of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, is pregnant for the second time! Scroll down to see what an insider had to say about te Middleton family’s reaction.

Another baby is on the way for Pippa Middleton! Recently, according to Page Six the English socialite, author, and younger sister of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, is expecting her second child. Middleton is already a mother to her two-year-old son, Arthur Matthews, whom she shares with her husband, James Matthews. The couple's soon-to-be bundle of joy will be another cousin to Duchess Kate's three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. "Pippa and James are thrilled, it's fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted," a source told Page Six, who was the first to report the baby news.

Middleton made a rare appearance online last week, sharing a festive portrait of herself in a vibrant Christmas sweater via one of her ambassadorships, Mary Hare School. In the photo, Middleton appeared pared back and casual with her hair parted down the middle and her family Christmas tree sparkling in the background.

The author's recent social media appearance may be one of the only times she'll be photographed this holiday season. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it's unlikely we'll see her celebrate with the entire royal family due to social distancing guidelines and the queen canceling the family's annual seasonal trek to Sandringham, which Middleton and her family often attended. "Having considered all the appropriate advice, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor," an earlier statement by the palace to Daily Mail said.

