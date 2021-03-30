Kate Middleton’s uncle ‘doesn’t believe a word out of Meghan Markle’s mouth’: Blames her for manipulating fans

Kate Middleton’s uncle recently defended his niece against claims made by Duchess Meghan Markle in her tell-all interview alongside Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey.

Almost a month after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, another royal family member is speaking out. Just today, Kate Middleton‘s uncle spoke to Daily Mail and defended his niece after Meghan claimed that Kate made her cry before her 2018 nuptials. “A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining—yes, the issue was correct—about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings,” Meghan said in her interview.

Kate‘s uncle Gary Goldsmith in his defence stated: “I’ve known Kate since she was born and she doesn’t have a mean bone in her body. It’s just simply not in her nature,” Gary said. “She’s even lovelier on the inside than on the outside. If anyone had a hissy fit, it must have been Meghan. Kate would have been trying to make the peace. I would fight for Kate’s honour until the day I die. She is the most spectacular person I’ve ever met”

Gary says he “doesn’t believe a word” that Meghan said about the incident. He also talked about his first impressions of the Duchess of Sussex when she started dating Prince Harry. “When Meghan first entered the Royal Family, I was made up for Harry,” he said. “Like the rest of the country, it seemed she was the real deal and it was a marriage made in heaven. But what has happened is heartbreaking. I don’t blame Meghan – she’s a Hollywood starlet. You can’t blame a tiger for biting the head off a sheep. But I don’t believe a word that comes out of her mouth. She’s an actress and knows how to manipulate her audience. I don’t believe for a second she had to Google the words to the National Anthem. Harry has been singing it since the age of five.”

