Kate Middleton seems super chilled as she holds a snake during farm visit in Northern Ireland; See Pics

Kate Middleton is an animal lover. And this was on display when the Duchess recently dropped in for a surprise visit at a farm in Northern Ireland. As per reports, Kate visited the Ark Open Farm in Newtownards, Northern Ireland on Wednesday and met not just people, but a whole lot of four-legged friends. The Duchess of Cambridge also interacted with children as well as helped in bottle-feeding a lamb along with a young girl. Kate, who has earlier carried out engagements which have included animals, seemed super comfortable around a snake and turtle.

Yes, you heard that right. During her visit, Kate was snapped petting an adorable alpaca, a guinea pig and a lamb. The Duchess was then handed over a snake by an expert and from the looks of it, Kate absolutely had no qualms about holding the snake in her hands. Kate also remembered her two kids George and Charlotte and how they would have been happy to visit a farm like that. According to a video by local radio station Cool FM, Kate said, "Charlotte and George will be very sad not to have come and met you and come and see this really cool farm—the best."

Kate's love for animals has been well known. The Duchess shares a dog—a cocker spaniel named Lupo—with Prince William and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Take a look at some of Kate's pictures from her farm visit below:

