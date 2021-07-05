Kate Middleton self isolating at home following contact with a COVID 19 positive person

Kensington Palace spokesperson reportedly informed that the Duchess of Cambridge will be self-isolating at home for the next 10 days due to COVID scare.

Kate Middleton is currently self-isolating at home after coming in contact with a COVID-positive person as confirmed by Kensington Palace statement. A spokesperson reportedly informed that the Duchess of Cambridge began isolating on Friday after she was intimated about COVID contact. It was also confirmed that Middleton is isolating as per the UK government guidelines. The Duchess is reportedly not showing any symptoms.

As per Independent, the statement released by the palace said, "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."

Kate has already received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Duchess' recent outing included a Wimbledon match on Friday. Prior to that, Middleton also attended a Euro Cup game along with Prince William and Prince George.

As per the COVID-19 guidelines, Middleton will now be isolating at home for the next 10 days. While the Duchess was due to attend a service of thanksgiving and with Prince William to mark the 73rd anniversary of the NHS on July 5, she will no longer be attending the ceremony due to COVID-19 scare.

It has been reported that as per Hello magazine, the Duchess tests twice weekly with lateral flow tests as part of the Royal Household testing regime that has been put in place ever since the members began making public appearances.

While Middleton has remained COVID-19 safe, Prince William had contracted it last spring and recovered from the same last year.

