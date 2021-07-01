Kate Middleton is 'sending notes & gifts' to build up a relationship with Meghan Markle since Lilibet's birth?

According to a source report, Kate Middleton "has been reaching out to" Meghan Markle "a lot more since" Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor's birth.

It seems like Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor's birth is signalling a truce between her parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the royal family. According to a report by US Weekly, Kate Middleton is working toward building her relationship with her sister-in-law. "Kate has been reaching out to Meghan a lot more since [Lilibet] was born, she's sending [notes and] gifts and trying to build up a relationship," a source revealed.

"The firm has been instructing staffers to reach out more to Harry and Meghan to get them to soften a bit," the insider added. Kate and Prince William had congratulated Meghan and Harry on the arrival of baby Lili, who was born on June 4, with a sweet message on Instagram. Sharing Meghan's second pregnancy announcement black and white snap, in which Markle is seen lovingly embracing Harry and Archie with her growing belly on display, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had written as their caption, "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

Moreover, during a June 11 royal engagement, alongside first lady Dr. Jill Biden, Kate was asked about baby Lili's arrival, to which The Duchess of Cambridge humbly replied, "I wish her all the very best. I can't wait to meet her because haven't yet met her. So hopefully that will be soon."

In a prior report by US Weekly, a source had divulged how Kate and Meghan hadn't been in contact for a while and that "they were never that close." However, "the reason" why they weren't speaking to each other is because of Harry and William's "rift," which stemmed from The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping back as senior working royals and shifting their home base permanently to Los Angeles. Harry and Meghan's controversial Oprah interview, where they dished out some major tea about their royal family life didn't help matters either. The siblings "communicated sparingly" in 2020, "but none of their communications have been friendly in quite some time."

"There is real animosity that the brothers have toward one another, and that has spilled over to Meghan and Kate's relationship, making it very hard for them to be friends or even friendly," the insider elaborated further.

Meanwhile, Harry and William will have a public reunion today, i.e. July 1, for their late mother Princess Diana statue unveiling in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace. As the date also marks what would have been The Princess of Wales' 60th birthday, it will indeed be an extremely emotional moment for the estranged brothers.

