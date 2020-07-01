Kate Middleton sends a special message to Wimbledon fans: We will be back and it will be worth the wait

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton sent a special message to tennis fans on what would have been the first day of the Wimbledon 2020 Championships. Scroll ahead to see what the Royal said.

Kate Middleton surprised Wimbledon fans with a heartwarming tribute after the 2020 tournament was axed due to Coronavirus. The Duchess of Cambridge recorded a special video to mark what would have been the opening day of the two-week-long tennis tournament, Wimbledon 2020. Tennis fan Kate, who has attended the tournament most years since becoming a royal, provided a moving voiceover for the footage, which was shared on the official Wimbledon Twitter account, paying tribute to the fans and reminding that the Championship will make a triumphant return "when the time is right".

The Duchess says, "350 days, 14 hours and 12 minutes between the last ball hit and when the next was meant to be. Over the years your support has shaped this historic event. No matter the time of day or the names on the scoreboard, you have always been there, come rain or shine. This year sadly though things are very different, but we will bide our time until we sit on the edge of our seats again and celebrate again. So, when the time is right and we open the gates, we will be back again and it will have been worth the wait."

Middleton became patron of the The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC) in 2016, taking over from the Queen, who had held the role for 64 years. The mum-of-three was pictured at the Championships in the years before she became a member of the royal family and she even wrote officials a letter in 2008, thanking them for a "wonderfully relaxed day".

The Duchess watched Andy Murray win the men's final in 2013 and 2016, and last year she surprised the crowd on court 14, as she watched British player Harriet Dart take on American Christina McHale. Kate and her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle enjoyed their first girls' day out at Wimbledon in 2018 and again last year, with the Duchess of Cambridge's sister, Pippa Middleton. On both occasions, they watched Meghan's best friend Serena Williams from the Royal Box in the Centre Court.

