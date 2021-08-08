Kate Middleton SHARES a new picture of Princess Charlotte amid campaign on saving butterflies

The Cambridges are all set to do their part to protect butterflies, and by the looks of it, even Princess Charlotte is actively seeking help to save the beautiful creatures. The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, and Kate Middleton have recently shared a picture of their daughter cradling a butterfly as a part of the Big Butterfly Count initiative in the United Kingdom.

Charlotte, 6, is gently holding a butterfly while looking intently at it in a caring way. Citizens of the UK have been encouraged to track their daily butterfly sightings and keep a check on their environment and nature. According to the official Instagram account of the Cambridges, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge have urged their followers to ‘count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important.’ The picture of the princess was also taken by her mother Kate Middleton, who seems to be an avid photographer.

Check out the picture posted by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge:

The Duchess, time and again, has shared several photographs of her kids, most of which have been taken by herself. Most birthday shots of Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, have been taken by the doting mother. On Friday, several images that Kate took of the holocaust survivors were also put up on display at the Imperial War Museum.

However, Princess Charlotte’s new initiative to safeguard butterflies has been very well received by fans of the royal family. While some users were appreciating the princess for her active role in the initiative, others were simply mesmerized by the adorable picture taken by her mother.

