Kate Middleton shares stunning pics of Princess Charlotte on 5th birthday; Royal fans compare her to The Queen

Princess Charlotte turns five years of age today, i.e. May 2, 2020, and to commemorate the special day, mother Kate Middleton shared four stunning snaps of her adorable munchkin on Instagram. Check out Charlotte's cute photos below.

Even though times have been tough for the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Royal Family has had several days of celebrations for the past few weeks. From Prince William and Kate Middleton recently commemorating their ninth wedding anniversary to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Louis turning 94 and two, respectively. Princess Charlotte, William and Kate's second child celebrates her fifth birthday today, i.e. May 2, 2020, and is currently with her family at their Sandringham country home, Anmer Hall, while on quarantine mode.

To celebrate the special day, mother Kate took to Kensington Palace's Instagram page to share with the Royal fans four stunning photos of her adorable munchkin. Besides a beautiful close-up photo, we see William and Kate have instilled their philanthropic side early on Charlotte as she is seen packing up and delivering food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area along with her family. When you check the comments section, many feel that Charlotte is the mini Queen as she looks so much like her grandmother. "She looks so much like the QUEEN," one fan commented while another wrote, "Gorgeous girl!! Looks so much like her grandmother. It's glorious!!"

Check out Princess Charlotte's fifth birthday portraits clicked by Kate Middleton below:

Their caption reads as, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow. The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area."

Happy Birthday, Princess Charlotte.

Meanwhile, in an interview with BBC Breakfast, William and Kate had revealed that the Royal Family keep in touch through video chats amidst the COVID-19 outbreak and have scheduled calls to coincide with Royal birthdays. "t's really hard times particularly over family times like Easter and things like that, and not seeing each other. So, we are making sure we share in on birthday calls and make sure we keep in touch with each other," Kate revealed.

