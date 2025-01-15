Kate Middleton Shows Gratitude To All Those Who ‘Quietly Walked Along’ During Her Cancer Treatment; Details Inside

Kate Middleton is thankful to all those who stood by her during her tough cancer battle. The Princess of Wales has had a comparatively tough past year as she had the treatment of the disease going on for nearly nine months, wherein she stepped back from her royal duties and prioritized her health and kids.

In a new X post shared on the official account of The Prince and Princess of Wales, Middleton showed her gratitude to all those who ‘quietly walked along’ with her and her husband, extending their support.

In the tweet, the Duchess of Cornwell shared, "I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year.” She further added, "My heartfelt thanks go to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything."

She went on to reflect on her healing journey by claiming that she is in “remission and focused on recovery.” Princess Kate continued to state, "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery.”

She went on to add, "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C"

The Princess of Wales announced in March 2024 that she had been battling cancer, following her disappearance from the public eye for two months.

