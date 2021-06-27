Kate Middleton to skip Princess Diana’s statue unveiling as guestlist for the event gets scaled back?

Amidst the pandemic, royals have reportedly scaled-down the guestlist for Princess Diana’s statue unveiling and reports suggest that Kate may not even attend the event.

Duchess Kate Middleton may not attend the highly-anticipated event of Princess Diana’s statue unveiling. Due to Covid rules, the royal may skip the event even though she was set to join her husband Prince William and brother in law Prince Harry at Thursday's event. Today, palace sources told Mirror UK that the feuding brothers will now only be joined by Diana's close family as plans for 100-plus people to attend were scrapped.

The update comes as a shock because just a week ago, Kate was a confirmed guest but new plans including a scaled-back guest list were amended yesterday following Prince Harry’s arrival back in the UK. A royal source told The Mirror: “This is a small event and a very personal moment for the family. Plans have been scaled back due to the current COVID-19 restrictions and media arrangements reflect both the size and tone of the event.”

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “Prince William and Prince Harry will attend a small event to mark the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on Thursday 1st July. In addition to the close family of Diana, Princess of Wales, members of the statue committee, the sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, and garden designer, Pip Morrison, will also be present.”

The event is being held on what would have been the Princess of Wales' 60th birthday. The Duchess of Cambridge's absence could prove frustrating for many of Diana's friends, who had hoped to reunite the warring brothers.

