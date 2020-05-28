Kate Middleton SLAMS an article with 'misrepresentations' about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Kensington Palace issues a statement against tabloid claiming Kate Middleton is angry over increased workload after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit.

Kate Middleton is furious over a tabloid article that misrepresented her. In response to the article that claimed Kate Middleton was angry due to increased workload after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the royal family, Kensington Palace issued a statement against them. "This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication," the royal palace's statement read.

A number of royal sources told the Daily Mail that the claim about the Duchess of Cambridge being angry about her increased workload after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bid goodbye to their royal duties was false. Tatler's big cover story on Kate Middleton was backed by its Editor-in-Chief Richard Dennen and reporter Anna Pasternak, a spokesperson for Tatler's told Entertainment Tonight. "Kensington Palace knew we were running the 'Catherine the Great' cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it. The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false," the tabloid spokesperson stated.

The feature makes a lot of claims about Kate Middleton that made the Duchess of Cambridge unhappy about her misinterpretation. "Kate is furious about the larger workload. Of course she’s smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn’t want this. She feels exhausted and trapped," the article says. It reveals that Kate Middleton is quarantining along with her three kids and is overworked. "She’s working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays," Tatler's story claims.

The author went on to write, "She keeps her head down because the prize of being queen is so great. She models herself on the Queen and now speaks like the Queen." Tatler's story also reports a tussle between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. It talks about their fight over a pair of tights during a friend's wedding. "Then there was an incident at the wedding rehearsal. It was a hot day and apparently there was a row over whether the bridesmaids should wear tights or not. Kate, following protocol, felt that they should. Meghan didn’t want them to," the article reads.

According to their feature, a friend of Kate Middleton and Prince William believes that "Meghan and Harry have been so selfish" leaving the royal palace and parting ways with their duties. "William and Catherine really wanted to be hands-on parents and the Sussexes have effectively thrown their three children under a bus. There goes their morning school runs as the responsibilities on them now are enormous," the tabloid reports.

Moreover, the story cites Kate Middleton's mother Carole as "the most difficult client to work with and a terrible snob." It also alleges that Kate and William had a fallout with their neighbours Rose Hanbury and her husband Marquess of Cholmondeley, over "Rose’s apparent closeness to William." The article has made a number of claims about the Duchess of Cambridge. The Kensington Palace's statement has not mentioned which part of it is false misinterpretation but Kate's displeasure is evident through the same.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step down from their royal duties a few months ago. The couple left the royal palace on March 31st and started a new life in Canada. However, as the Coronavirus scare continued to haunt people in the US, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shifted their base to L.A., quarantining with their baby boy Archie in their new mansion guarded against the paparazzi hawks. 2020 has been a controversial year for the royal family. After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the Buckingham Palace, their feud with British tabloids, Prince Charles' Coronavirus diagnosis, Meghan Markle's legal battle with a daily and now tussle with Kate Middleton, the royal families' 2020 seems to be full of controversy.

Speaking about Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge has been quarantining along with husband Prince William and their three kids. The royal has also been reaching out to charities and organizations around Britain to extend their help to people suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic and its impacts.

