Kate Middleton snaps the happiest photo of son Prince George as he celebrates his 7th birthday today

Smiling wide for the camera, the adorable Prince George can be seen flaunting his cutest smile for his seventh birthday portrait. Check it out below.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son Prince George turns seven today and like every year, the official social media account Kensington Royal shared a memorable birthday portrait. As is tradition, the birthday portrait was shared a day before Prince George's seventh birthday. Smiling wide for the camera, the adorable Prince can be seen flaunting his cutest smile. The picture was not by a professional photographer, but by mum Kate Middleton herself who has snapped the family on several occasions.

Wearing a green polo T-shirt, George seems to be snapped outdoors. Sharing the photo on the Duke and Duchess' social media account, the caption read, "Sharing a (picture) taken by The Duchess ahead of Prince George’s seventh birthday tomorrow!" The birthday celebration plans for the little one have not yet been disclosed but is expected to be a small affair at home given the coronavirus crisis.

Take a look at Prince George's portrait on his 7th birthday below:

Royal fans were equally excited about George's brand new photo as they flooded the comments section and wished him a happy birthday. One fan wrote, "Happy Birthday to our first little Prince who stole our hearts and is not so little anymore! I can’t believe he’s 7 already." While another mentioned, "Happy Birthday Prince George! How fast has he grown, I still remember waiting for his birth and watching his parents bring him out for us all to see."

Here's wishing Prince George a very Happy Birthday!

Share your comment ×