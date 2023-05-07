Kate Middleton stuns in pearl set belonging to Princess Diana, pays sweet tribute ahead of coronation

Kate Middleton paid a moving tribute to Princess Diana during King Charles' coronation today. As the Princess of Wales, 41, arrived at Westminster Abbey wearing the late royal's pearl and diamond earrings,

Kate Middleton makes an elegant appearance.

She paired the George VI Festoon Necklace with the earrings as jewellery. The necklace was commissioned by King George VI in 1950 for his daughter, Princess Elizabeth, who was proclaimed Queen in 1953.

At the coronation, Princess Charlotte seemed to be the perfect "mini me" of her mother, Kate, by "twinning" in similar outfits.

Charlotte, age eight, and the Princess of Wales, age 41, both attended the wedding wearing ivory silk crepe Alexander McQueen dresses. Both Kate and Charlotte's clothing includes subtle nods to the UK in the needlework.

Their fashionable gowns include rose, thistle, daffodil, and shamrock designs to represent the four nations of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Kate wore a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece with three-dimensional leaf embroidery made of silver bullion, crystal, and silver thread work. Princess Charlotte, on the other hand, was seen wearing identical headgear by the same designer.

The moment of highlights for King Charles

King Charles took the oath of allegiance at Westminster Abbey in the presence of his family and foreign leaders.

Prince Harry joined the group after accepting an invitation to his father's big day, while Meghan Markle remained in the United States for Archie's birthday.

The Duke of Sussex, however, was relegated to the third row after a quarrel with his father and brother following the release of the shocking biography Spare.

Coronation Ceremony Overview

King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla were crowned in front of 350 million people in a stunning event. Following the passing of his "dear Mama" in September, the historic day was witnessed again after several decades.

As a matter of fact, Charles is the first British king to be crowned since his grandfather, King George VI, on May 12, 1937.

