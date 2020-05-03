Kate Middleton surprises proud parents via video call as she congratulates them on birth of their son; Watch

A video of the same was shared by the royal family's YouTube channel and shows Kate Middleton having a brief chat with the first-time parents.

Amidst the lockdown coming down heavily on millions of people across the world, Kate Middleton made sure to cheer up a couple as they welcomed their first newborn. Over the weekend, the Duchess of Cambridge, congratulated a new mom and her husband via video chat after they welcomed their baby. A video of the same was shared by the royal family's YouTube channel and shows Kate having a brief chat with the first-time parents.

In the video, Kate Middleton can be seen flashing her wide smile, as she says, "Very nice to meet you. This is definitely a first. Well, firstly, huge congratulations. Is it a little boy or a little girl?" After being told that it's a boy, Kate replies, "He’s so sweet. Congratulations!" The Duchess also interacted with various midwives, health visitors, parents and leading sector experts about the challenges.

The video description revealed that Kate discussed 'the challenges and impact that COVID-19 is having on new and expectant mothers and their families'. It also added, "The Duchess’s conversations were held ahead of the UK’s Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week — which aims to create wider awareness of maternal mental health, and signposts support for parents."

Just yesterday, Kate and William's daughter Princess Charlotte turned five years old. To celebrate the special day, mother Kate took to Kensington Palace's Instagram page to share with Royal fans four stunning photos of her adorable little daughter.

