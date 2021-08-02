Kate Middleton to take over Prince Harry's royal duties including his role as England rugby patron?

Prince Harry's royal exit after he moved to the US with wife Meghan Markle, seems to have left several patronages that he was assigned to in a lurch. According to reports, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton will now be taking over a few of these duties and that includes the roles of being a patron for the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and Rugby Football League (RFL) as reported by The Sun.

Prince Harry has been known to be a huge fan of the sport and as per reports had also promised in a video call last year to return to England for this autumn’s Rugby League World Cup. Although according to The Sun, it is being reported that it will be Middleton who will be taking over these roles. It is well known that the Duchess herself is a big sports fan and never fails to cheer for the English team.

Kate is also a patron of the Lawn Tennis Association and many claim that it wouldn't be a surprise if she is assigned to take on Rugby Football Union as well. A royal insider also informed that given Middleton's commitment in handling her royal duties, she would be the "perfect choice."

As of yet, no official confirmation has been made about Middleton taking over Prince Harry's royal duties but considering that the Rugby World Cup will be held in September, the announcement may be happening soon.

For the Duchess of Cambridge, Rugby also seems to have been a sport that's close to her heart given that in a 2014 Vanity Fair interview, her sister Pippa Middleton revealed, "Rugby was a big thing for our family."

ALSO READ: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana FINALLY added to royal family's line of succession site