Kate Middleton Thanks Well-Wishers For Sending Support; Says She Has 'Good Days and Bad Days'

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, recently shared a brand new photo and gave us all an update on her ongoing battle with cancer. It's the first time we've seen her since she bravely opened up about her diagnosis in a heartfelt video back in March. The photo, which was released on June 14, shows Kate in Windsor, where she lives with Prince William and their three kids. She's keeping it casual in jeans and a blazer, standing outdoors with her arms folded, exuding strength and resilience.

Have you seen the new photo of Kate Middleton? It was taken by the talented photographer Matt Porteous, who's known for capturing those special moments of the royal family. The photo was released on June 14, and alongside it, Kate shared a heartfelt letter to update the public on her cancer treatment.

In the letter, Kate expressed her gratitude for the incredible support she's received. She mentioned how much those kind messages have meant to both her and Prince William during these tough times. She also opened up about her chemotherapy journey, being honest about the ups and downs. On the difficult days, she feels weak and tired, needing to take some rest. But on the better days, she feels stronger and tries to make the most of her well-being.

Kate also shared that her cancer treatment will continue for a few more months. Despite that, she finds joy in engaging with school activities and pursuing personal interests that boost her energy and positivity. And when she feels up to it, she's gradually getting back to work from home. It's truly inspiring to see her resilience and the support system that helps her through this challenging period.

Advertisement

Princess Kate prepares for trooping colour amid recovery

Princess Kate Middleton has confirmed that she'll be attending Trooping the Colour, the celebration of King Charles' official birthday, on June 15. It'll be her first public appearance with the royal family since Christmas.

In a letter, Kate expressed her excitement about joining her family for the King's Birthday Parade. She's also looking forward to taking part in a few public events during the summer. However, she emphasized that her recovery is a work in progress and that she's learning to be patient with the uncertainties that come with her treatment.

Kate shared that she's taking things one day at a time, listening to her body, and giving herself the necessary time to heal. She's grateful for the continued understanding and support from the public. She also acknowledged the bravery of those who have shared their own stories with her, finding comfort and strength in their experiences. This update highlights Kate's determination and emphasizes the importance of patience and self-care during her recovery.

Advertisement

Princess Kate balances recovery and public life

Princess Kate has been seen in recent weeks out and about with her family and running errands solo, sources tell PEOPLE. In November, Prince William reassured the public that his wife was doing well.

No plans have been fixed about her engagements in the future as yet. Kate will take up engagements as and when she feels ready, but that does not mean the full-time resumption of work. So, at this point, there is no fixed date for her complete resumption since the Princess needs time till then to focus on her treatment and recovery. It means that the Princess shall adopt a balanced approach where she focuses on her health while continuing to be engaged with public life to the maximum extent possible.

ALSO READ: Kate Winslet Reveals Leonardo DiCaprio's Makeup 'Would Come Off' On Her During Kissing Scenes; Deets Here