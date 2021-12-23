Kate Middleton throwing shade at Meghan & Harry with talk about separation & being ‘distant from each other’?

Kate Middleton aka the Duchess of Cambridge recently delivered a heartwarming speech as she hosted the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas event with her husband Prince William. Catherine also paid homage to those who lost loved ones over the 2 years amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. The event which is pre-taped for Christmas eve took place at Westminster Abbey.

ET Canada reported Kate began the festivities as she got nostalgic about the space where she wed Prince William in 2011: “I’m so excited to be hosting Together at Christmas here at Westminster Abbey, a place that’s really special to William and me. We wanted to say a huge thank you to all those amazing people out there who have supported their communities. We also wanted to recognize those whose struggles perhaps have been less visible too. We’ve been through such a bleak time. We’ve seen so many challenges. We’ve lost our loved ones. We’ve seen our frontline workers under immense pressure. And also we’ve been more emotionally and socially distanced and isolated from each other.”

Despite the struggle over the past 2 years, Kate noted how “separation” made the family realize the value of closeness and “how acts of kindness and love can really bring us comfort and relief in times of distress.” She continued: “In the congregation tonight we’ve got many inspirational individuals. We owe them a huge debt of gratitude for all they’ve done in bringing people together and supporting their communities.”

Ellie Goulding also performed carols at the service. Talking about music, Kate noted: “Music was so important to me during the pandemic, as I think it was to so many people too. But above all it’s about celebrating the goodwill, the acts of kindness, love, empathy, and compassion to help people come through these difficult times. I hope everyone can enjoy this evening with their family and friends.”

Also read: Prince William & Kate Middleton gearing up to bring a 'modern' transformation to the monarchy: Report