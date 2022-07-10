Kate Middleton, Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise add glamour at Wimbledon 2022 Women's final; PICS

Kate Middleton returned for another appearance at Wimbledon 2022 as she attended the Women's final match on Saturday. The Duchess of Cambridge looked like a ray of sunshine as she shined bright in a yellow dress. Middleton who is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016 also presented winner Elena Rybakina the title.

Apart from Middleton, another celebrity who was seen attending the Women's final match also included Tom Cruise. The actor was seen seated a few rows away from the Duchess of Cambridge as they enjoyed the final match. Cruise sports a crisp look at the event as he donned a blue suit and was seen posing with a wide smile while sporting his sunglasses.

Check out Kate Middleton and Tom Cruise's photos here:

Kate enjoyed watching the game like every year from the royal box and looked stunning in a vibrant yellow dress, which she accessorized with a pair of large black sunglasses. Previously, the Duchess of Cambridge made her appearance at Wimbledon 2022 for the Men's quarterfinal match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Jannik Sinner of Italy. Middleton was accompanied by Prince William during the same.

The Duke of Cambridge did not attend the Women's final for Wimbledon 2022. During Saturday's match, Rybakina won her first Grand Slam title and lifted the Venus Rosewater dish at Wimbledon after beating Ons Jabeur. Kate had previously also attended the women's final last year at Wimbledon, where she presented winner Ashleigh Barty of Australia with the trophy.

