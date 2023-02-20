Kate Middleton turns heads in upcycled white gown from 2019, dons $28 earrings at the 2023 BAFTAs

Kate Middleton has always been known for her graceful fashion choices. The Duchess of Cambridge made no exception today as she arrived at the 76th British Academy of the Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), with her husband, Prince William. The royal couple made their debut as the Prince and Princess of Wales as they walked the red carpet at the 2023 BAFTAs held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday, February 19, (ET). And now, Catherine’s outfit of choice is making headlines, and for the right reasons! Kate Middleton repeats her white gown from 2019 at the 76th BAFTAs

Kate Middleton championed sustainable fashion while exuding royalty at the prestigious award ceremony today, as she wore the same gown, she had previously donned to the BAFTAs three years ago in 2019. The Princess of Wales upcycled her one-shouldered Alexander McQueen gown, with a pair of black opera gloves. She also amped up her look with a pair of statement earrings from Zara, which are reportedly on sale at $27.90. On the other hand, Prince William kept it classy in a black-tie dress code that he wore with a black velvet tuxedo.

Kate Middleton is known for her sustainable fashion choices. At the 2020 BAFTA Awards, she wore an embroidered white and gold Alexander McQueen dress that she previously wore in 2012 for a state dinner in Malaysia. Prince William and Princess Catherine at the BAFTAs Prince William has been the president of the British Academy of the Film and Television Arts (BAFTAs) since 2010. He and the Duchess of Cambridge have been regular guests at the British equivalent of the Oscars ever since their marriage in 2011. Tonight, the royal couple also marked their return to the event after 2020. While the 2021 event was a virtual ceremony, in 2022, the Prince and Princess of Wales could not attend the event due to ‘diary conflicts’.

