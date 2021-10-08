Kate Middleton wanted to ‘pay homage’ to late Princess Diana with gold gown at No Time to Die premiere

Last week on September 29, Kate Middleton and Prince William along with Prince Charles and Camila attended the world premiere of No Time to Die at the Royal Albert Hall in London. While their presence enough was enough to make fans go gaga, the duchess’ Jenny Packham ensemble easily stole the spotlight of the night. Her gold embellished dress was not only a phenomenal looking dress but also paid homage to Kate’s late mother-in-law Princess Diana, who wore a similar gown back in 1985.

While comparisons between Kate and Diana immediately flooded the internet at the time, now Us Weekly confirmed that Kate’s tribute to the late Princess was intentional. If you missed Kate’s appearance, the Duchess arrived at the movie premiere in a champagne-coloured embellished floor-length gown. “Kate had her own Bond girl moment at the No Time to Die premiere. She oozed confidence and old school Hollywood glamour. William was in awe of Kate as she led the way down the red carpet, interacting with fans and Charles and Camilla – giving a sense of unity and showing the world that the royal family is still thriving,” an insider said of the duchess’ appearance to Us Weekly.

The insider also added that with her look, Kate wanted to pay homage to the late Princess of Wales. “Kate admired Diana’s taste in fashion before William came into her life. During her school days, she’d tell friends that Diana was her style icon. It would be wrong to say that Kate is trying to top Diana as the royal family’s best dressed. A more accurate description is that she is taking inspiration from the late Princess and wanted to pay homage to on the night of the No Time to Die premiere by channelling the dress Diana wore at the View To A Kill premiere,” the insider concluded.

