Kate Middleton Will Attend Trooping Of The Colors Ceremony To Mark Her First Public Appearance In 6 Months

Kate Middleton will be a part of the Trooping of the Color ceremony on June 15 alongside the other royal family members. The Princess of Wales is expected to ride in the horse carriage to the balcony of Buckingham Palace to witness the event. Middleton’s visit to the palace will mark her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis six months ago.

On June 14, the Duchess of Cambridge released a statement, mentioning how excited she was to be able to witness the trooping and the Irish Guards performing the ceremony. Middleton is the colonel of the Irish Guards regiment, to whom she earlier sent an apology letter.

What did Kate Middleton reveal in the statement release?

On June 14, the Princess of Wales released a statement announcing her presence at the Trooping ceremony. Middleton stated, "I'm looking forward to attending the King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally, knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

Prince William and the three kids of the royal couple will be joining the princess as she progresses towards making contact with the public for the first time in six months.

Speaking of her health, the Duchess of Cambridge shared, "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days, you feel weak, tired, and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

Kensington Palace releases new picture of Kate Middleton

Amidst Princess Kate’s announcement of being present at the Trooping ceremony, Kensington Palace released a new picture of Middleton, who is seen enjoying nature. The Princess of Wales is currently living at the royal Windsor House along with Prince William and her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The caption, which came from the Princess herself, along with the picture, read, “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis on March 22.

