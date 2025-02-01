Kate Middleton Wows Locals with Warm Gesture Toward Young Girl in South Wales: Details

During an engagement in South Wales, Kate Middleton made a young girl happy by stopping the royal convoy and walking out of her car to talk specifically to her.

The Princess of Wales, 43, pulled over her convoy in a “highly unusual move,” stopping her car and jumping out to have a chat with 3-year-old Lily-Rose, who had reportedly been calling out, “Hello Princess!” as Kate left Corgi, a knitwear and sock factory, on Thursday, Jan. 30. The BBC reported that Princess Kate jogged over to shake the young girl’s hand and said, “I heard you say ‘hello’ from all the way back there, and I wanted to come and see you.”

In a fan video posted on Instagram, Lily-Rose asks Kate, “Are you a princess?” to which Kate responds, “Yeah! I wanted to come see your village and see what’s going on here—see this amazing factory. They make socks and jumpers. Very interesting.”

In comments below the video, locals appreciated Kate for drawing attention to the factory, which has reportedly been struggling to stay afloat.

During their exchange, Lily-Rose handed Kate a toy banana, and as the future queen handed it back to her, she threw it on the ground, prompting the princess to bend down to retrieve it, according to the BBC.

As shown in the Instagram video, as Princess Kate walked away, Lily-Rose shouted, “I want the princess!”

Lily-Rose’s mother, Stacy Chorley, later said she had no idea the interaction was going to happen. She expressed hope for her daughter to remember the moment one day. Of Kate, Chorley said, “She is very natural and down to earth.”

Advertisement

Kate’s visit to the textile factory was her second stop of the day, following a visit to the children’s hospice Ty Hafan, which means Haven House in Welsh. Kate was named the patron of the organization. At the charity, the Princess of Wales was at ease with children as she participated in a myriad of activities with them, including making a handprint with 4-year-old Maggie, whose 12-year-old brother Felix was at the hospice with his parents and two sisters.