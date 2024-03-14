Kate Middleton's Car Image Isn’t Doctored? Photographer Who Took Pic Clarifies

Why does it feel that Kate Middleton has suddenly disappeared somewhere? As all well-wishers wait to see where their Princess of Wales is, the only question that remains is, why the recent image on Mother’s Day was edited. Is the image in the car also manipulated? Find out.

Is Kate Middleton’s car image doctored?

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton's Edited Image Leads To Comparisons With Late Princess Diana; Royal Insiders Have To Say THIS

Goff Photos, the company and photo agency that took the picture of Kate Middleton and Prince William leaving the castle, hints at everything being under control. Only sometime back the Mother’s Day picture was being pulled up for manipulation when this one was also circulated. Everyone believes Kate Middleton went for her private event and not a Royal duty.

The actual photographer Jim Bennett told People, "We don’t change our photos in Photoshop other than adjusting the light levels if necessary. Car shots are unpredictable at the best of times and with some reflection on the glass it can be difficult." Jim also added, "It wasn't until I checked on the back of the camera to make sure I had a frame of Prince William that I realized there was someone sitting next to him. It turned out to be Catherine!" Bennett also expressed how the Princess of Wales should have been present during the Commonwealth Day Service in London.

Advertisement

What happened to the Mother’s Day photo of Kate Middleton?

The Princess of Wales came out of abdominal surgery in January 2024 and has not been seen since. While sources hint at everything being fine, a Mother’s Day post of Middleton with all three children shows how things are not okay. While some are saying that they were just light fixing edits, organizations like Associated Press and Reuters were sure about its manipulation. Has it been the case with the car image too? Only time will tell. As we wait for more updates on Kate Middleton, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Metadata from Kate Middleton's controversial Mother's Day photo reveals image was edited twice before publication; Deets here