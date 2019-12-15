Kate Middleton's Christmas plan for George, Charlotte & Louis includes presenting their wish list to Santa

While some activities are being planned by Kate herself, others are activities that Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been invited for by their school clubs or friends.

Kate Middleton is getting into the Christmas spirit. Along with gearing up for the big day, the Duchess of Cambridge is also getting her young ones fully involved in various Christmas activities. While some are being planned by Kate herself, others are activities that Prince George and Princess Charlotte are invited for by their school clubs or friends. According to a latest report in The Sun, George and Charlotte will soon be taking part in an event and are also excited to present their lists to Santa Claus.

A source told the leading daily The Sun, "School friends of Prince George and Princess Charlotte from Thomas’s Battersea have invited the royal duo to the club’s Fairytale Grotto in the Log Cabin." The insider also revealed that "Santa Claus has been spotted already," at the club in question, meaning that George and Charlotte will get a chance to meet the big man to give him their gift lists.

When it comes to the youngest of the lot, Prince Louis is not too far behind. The source added that he too enjoys with other kids of his age at the playgroup. "The new children's soft play area is great for happy Prince Louis, and other moms at the club are all very discreet," the insider said.

Come 25 December, Prince William and Kate Middleton will follow the tradition of walking to church in Sandringham, Norfolk along with Prince Charles and other members of the royal family on Christmas morning. This time, however, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are unlikely to be present as they are currently on a six-week long break.

