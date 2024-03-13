Kate Middleton's Edited Image Leads To Comparisons With Late Princess Diana; Royal Insiders Have To Say THIS

Kate Middleton, who underwent planned surgery in January, made a rare public appearance alongside her children to mark the U.K.'s Mother's Day. A photo was shared on the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess, expressing gratitude for well wishes and support during her recovery. The Prince of Wales had captured the picture. However, recently, concerns arose among royal insiders about Middleton's health amidst a Photoshop scandal, with her appearance drawing comparisons to Princess Diana's poignant moments.

Kate Middleton’s edited images resemble Princess Diana

Royal insiders recently expressed concerns that Kate Middleton's recent Photoshop scandal may be hindering her recovery from abdominal surgery, which has forced her to step back from royal duties and sparked intense speculation about her health. Observers noted the Princess of Wales appearing strained as she sat beside Prince William on Monday, drawing comparisons to Princess Diana's own struggles under public scrutiny.

Since undergoing surgery for an undisclosed condition in January, Kate has faced relentless rumors about her health, which reached a crescendo after a poorly edited family photo was shared on Instagram by her and Prince William to mark British Mother's Day. Taking responsibility, Kate publicly apologized on Monday, admitting to having edited the photo herself.

A reliable source within royal circles expressed concerns, stating, “It’s an awful lot to be under all of this public scrutiny when you are recovering from major surgery. The rumor mill—particularly on social media—has gotten out of control, but Kate is recovering well, and she will be back by Easter. She just needs to be left in peace.”

Meanwhile, another insider added, “I worry about all this attention on Catherine. She did not look happy at all in the car on Monday.” The insider admitted that it led them to remember the photographs of Diana looking upset as she sat next to her former husband, King Charles during their marriage crisis.

One of the photos that emerged of Princess Diana and King Charles was when the couple were seen sitting together during their official visit to Seoul, South Korea, in November 1992. In the photograph, the tension could be seen on their faces. Reportedly, the couple announced their separation a month later.

When will Kate Middleton report back to her duties?

Despite the ongoing rumors and speculation, Kensington Palace has reiterated their previous statement that Kate Middleton is anticipated to return to public life around Easter following her scheduled surgery. They remain steadfast in this assertion while attempting to dispel any unfounded rumors.

Last week, Kate was spotted near her home in Windsor, with her mother Carole Middleton driving. Then, on Monday, she was photographed once more, this time with her husband, as they made their way to London. However, William was on his way to the annual Commonwealth Service, whereas Kate was on her way to a “private appointment," as per Page Six.

Mark Borkowski, a global PR and marketing expert, remarked that the recent incident has highlighted the impact on the royal family when Kate Middleton, often considered a "box office" attraction, is unable to fulfill her duties. He said, “It does focus on William’s decisions about how he calls the shots on how they manage the press… This shows a complete disengagement with the media.”

On Tuesday, Kate Middleton missed yet another family event as Prince William attended the funeral of Thomas Kingston, the husband of his cousin, Lady Gabriella Windsor.

Thomas Kingston, a financier who tragically passed away last month at the age of 45, was honored with a procession that commenced at Kensington Palace, the family residence of his widow, and concluded at Ambassador’s Court at St. James’s Palace. Following the procession, a private family funeral took place at the Chapel Royal. While Prince William attended the service, Kate opted to remain at home.

