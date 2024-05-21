Kate Middleton's 'Exciting' Upcoming Projects Underway Amid Cancer Treatment; But Continues to Stay Away From Royal Duties

Kate Middleton is not expected to return to her royal duties any time soon. However, while fighting cancer, the Princess of Wales is updated on how companies are supporting her campaign for early childhood. She is “excited” for projects she is developing while battling cancer. Her fight to get businesses to back up parents and children is paying off.

Kate Middleton to work with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood for new projects

A report released by The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood calls attention to the importance of prioritizing early childhood and presents the first steps made in their work.

Princess Kate, 42 has not been seen in public since she announced in a video message full of emotion that she was going to be treated for cancer. What her team says does not mean that she will be coming back at work and resume royal duties, however, she is excited to take on new projects.

Of the goals of Princess Kate's current work, the official website of Early Childhood states, "In June 2021, The Princess of Wales launched The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which will drive awareness of and action on the extraordinary impact of the early years, in order to transform society for the future." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Prince William commented earlier this month that his wife “is doing well,” but insiders said palace sources will not allow her return until doctors give final approval.

What to expect of Kate Middleton's new Early Childhood initiative?

The report’s findings as well as its next steps have been briefed to her by Christian Guy, executive director of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.According to People, Guy recalled ahead of the launch of Prioritising Early Childhood for a Happier, Healthier Society on Tuesday: “This is another crucial moment for Her Royal Highness’s early childhood work … its impact, and the work of her Centre for Early Childhood, continues as she recovers.”

“Major early years rallying call”, concerning which some of Britain’s largest corporations have decided to make common cause with each other on May 21 so as to urge their peers throughout the country “to join business leaders support the Centre for Early Childhood and Princess Kate in remaking national support systems around vital early years,” he revealed.

BBC reports that the UK economy could gain 45.5 billion pounds per year through an improved approach towards early childhood heralded by companies like Unilever, Deloitte, NatWest, etc.

Advertisement

Last March Princess Kate unveiled her business task force. She has often reminded us about how much happier and healthier society we would have if we were more concerned about our children at an early age thus resulting in a stronger working environment. She set up a bridge between science community and business last year through the formation of the Business Taskforce, to encourage companies of all sizes to alter attitudes towards early childhood.