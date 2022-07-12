Kate Middleton's little sister Pippa Middleton welcomes her third child; Reports

Pippa Middleton gives birth to her third child! Pippa and her husband James Matthews are already parents to 3-year-old son Arthur and 1-year-old daughter Grace. A couple of weeks ago, as confirmed by People, Kate Middleton's little sister welcomed her third child, a baby girl. Pippa and James had their first child in Arthur in October of 2018 and consequently had Grace in March of 2021.

Now more than a year later, the couple completed their family of five. Like her sister Kate, Pippa gave birth to her newborn baby at Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital where the Duchess had all three of her lads. Previously, at the Party at the Palace concert for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee last month, Pippa became a hot issue as she put her baby bump on displacing while she wore a green dress which showed off her big belly. At the event, she was accompanied by her husband James, her brother James Middleton and his wife Alizée Thévenet.

Pippa has given a sixth grandchild to Carole and Michael Middleton who were recently spotted enjoying the game at Wimbledon. A few days ago, Carole and Michael went viral as Kate waved at them and blew a kiss while they sat outside the Royal Box at the event. Meanwhile, Pippa and James' newest addition to the family will be another little cousin to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The cousins are sure to have a blast soon as Pippa and James are moving to her childhood village near Bucklebury, in Berkshire where her parents still reside, per reports. The royal couple, Kate and Prince William are also planning to move to Windsor which will roughly be 50 minutes away from Pippa and James.

