Kate Middleton's photo of Prince William & their 3 kids was a subtle nod to Prince Charles; Find Out How

Kate Middleton, who loves photography, snapped her three kids and Prince William on a swing earlier this month on occasion of the Duke's 38th birthday.
Kate Middleton and Prince William delighted royal fans earlier this week when they shared new family snaps on the occasion of the Duke's 38th birthday on 21 June. Over the years, the family of five have given us numerous heartwarming photos of themselves and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. On Prince William's 38th birthday, Kate added another postcard from the royals in the collection. Kate, who loves photography, snapped her three kids and William on a swing in their backyard. 

Another photo showed the doting dad playing with his kids as they all lied down on the grass. While these photos were heartwarming, latest reports suggest the pictures were also an ode to Prince Charles. Considering that 21 June was also Father's Day, the choice to capture William and kids on the swing was well thought. Turns out, the old-fashioned swing they're snapped on was a wedding present from Prince Charles. 

The heir to the throne loved to play around on trees and swings as a child. So being snapped on the swing by Kate was in fact a touching ode from the couple to Prince Charles on Father's Day. The photo was shared with the caption, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow. The picture was taken earlier this month by The Duchess." 

Take a look: 

ALSO READ: PHOTO: Kate Middleton beautifully snaps Prince William, George, Louis & Princess Charlotte's contagious smiles

