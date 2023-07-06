Kate Middleton’s rare PDA with hubby Prince William at King Charles III’s Scotland coronation wins Internet

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales are recently spotted together at the Scotland coronation ceremony of the former's father and England's Monarch, King Charles III. For the uninitiated, the King and Queen Camilla were honored with a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication, which was held at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland. The popular couple is now winning the internet with a video and pictures, which is reportedly recorded during the ceremony.

Kate Middleton’s rare PDA with hubby Prince William wins the internet

In the latest video and pictures which are released by Shutterstock via Hollywood Life, Kate Middleton was seen indulging in a rare and adorable PDA with her hubby, Prince William. During the lavish yet private ceremony which was held in the presence of very few selected guests, Kate was seen giving an adorable pat on his butt, amidst their deep conversation. The Princess of Wales' gesture has surprised social media users, as Royal Couples are not often seen showing their affection, publicly. However, the couple's pictures and videos are now going viral on social media.

Kate Middleton opted for a blue formal dress for the royal event. The Princess of Wales completed her look with a matching hat, a neat hair bun, a statement pearl necklace and matching earrings, and a pair of matching blue heels. Prince William, on the other hand, twinned with his lovely wife in a matching blue formal shirt and formal trousers, which he paired with his royal cape and jewellery.

Kate and William's bond

Earlier, a Royal expert, who is known as the Royal Nikkhah, had revealed some interesting details of Kate Middleton and Prince William's bond. In her chat with True Royalty TV, she revealed that William is a secure husband and doesn't mind it when Kate gets more attention from the media and public. According to Royal Nikkhah, the Prince and Princess of Wales' relationship is drastically different from the marriage of his parents, the late Princess Diana and King Charles III. She also added William only gets annoyed when the media crops him out of the pictures he clicked with his beloved wife.

