Kate Middleton's sister Pippa shows off baby bump at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee concert

Expanding the family. On Sunday, during her recent appearance at the Party at the Palace concert in London Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton was snapped with a visible baby bump. The sister of the Duchess of Cambridge was in attendance at the star-studded concert which was held in honour of the monarch Queen Elizabeth II, celebrating her 70 years on the throne.

According to Page Six, a source shared how the couple was "so happy" to welcome their third child after Arthur, 3, and Grace, 1. Pippa got married to James Matthews in 2017 and reached fame's door when she was clicked for being the bridesmaid at her sister Kate's wedding to Prince William. Her form-fitting Alexander McQueen gown at the 2011 wedding ceremony shot her to global fame as the public got mesmerised by the beauty of the two sisters. Being a columnist, Pippa addressed the public attention in her writings. She wrote, "I must say that [my backside] — though it has enjoyed fleeting fame — is not comparable [to Kardashian’s]."

Meanwhile, the soon-to-be-mommy joined an array of royals at the concert for the Queen's platinum jubilee including Prince Charles, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Princess Anne and Prince Edward. At the event, a star-lit lineup was set to flair up the night as Queen, Diana Ross, Elton John, Duran Duran and Rod Stewart performed.

As for Pippa's pregnancy, her spokesperson did not provide any clarification yet the source emphasized she was a "natural mama."

ALSO READ Queen Elizabeth makes her traditional balcony appearance during Trooping the Colour event; PHOTOS