Kate Middleton's sweet moment with her parents gets captured as she blows a kiss to them at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton gives a flying kiss to her family at 2022 Wimbledon. Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the famed tennis tournament while Middleton's family was also at the game. Though the Duchess of Cambridge's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, were sitting far apart from the couple, Kate did not forget to acknowledge their presence as she settled down on her seat in the Royal Box.

On Tuesday, per People, Kate returned to her favourite summer event wearing a recycled blue polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich and paired the summer dress with a pair of simple pearl earrings. The Duchess has been a big fan of the sport since before she was married to the royal and even attended the event in 2011 alongside her family. The whole Middleton family enjoys the event, just last week Carole and Michael were at the event while Kate's brother James and his wife Alizee attended the famous event on Monday.

Meanwhile, Kate's sister Pippa, who is also a fan, is currently pregnant with her third child alongside her husband James Matthews. Interestingly, Pippa joined Kate and Megan Markle to attend the women's final in 2019.

On the topic of Kate's parents, she will be soon living closer to the home she had lived in as a child as Kate and Prince William plan to relocate to Berkshire. It is the county where the Queen lives at the Windsor Palace. Though the main reason is not moving closer to their relatives but to facilitate their children's studies.

