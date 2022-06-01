Kate Moss attends Johnny Depp's London concert after testifying in defamation trial against Amber Heard

After Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's ongoing defamation trial went into jury deliberations, the actor jetted off to the UK and surprised crowds as he joined Jeff Beck for a concert. For his second performance in London alongside Beck, the actor reportedly invited his ex Kate Moss who recently testified in his ongoing defamation trial weeks ago.

Moss, who dated Depp in the 1990s, testified via video link in the case and clarified claims that Johnny had pushed her down a flight of stairs when they dated. Moss was called on for a testimony after Heard blurted out her name during her own testimony. Moss told jurors Depp was never violent with her when the duo were in a relationship. Heard later also responded to Moss' testimony stating that it was due to the kind of influence Depp exerts over people.

As for Moss' recent appearance at Depp's concert, several fans began to speculate if the duo was going to reconcile. The crowds at the London concert also reportedly gave Depp a standing ovation.

While Depp is currently in London, a seven-member jury is deliberating on the case. The jury members met for two hours on Friday after closing arguments and seven hours on Tuesday after a three-day holiday weekend and have also submitted their first question to the judge regarding Amber Heard's 2018 op-ed from the Washington Post.

A defamation lawsuit worth USD 50 million was filed by Depp against Heard regarding her op-ed where she referred to herself as a domestic violence survivor. The actor has claimed that Amber's piece resulted in him losing work in Hollywood.

