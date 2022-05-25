Kate Moss denies Amber Heard's claim Johnny Depp ‘pushed her down stairs’ in defamation testimony

Kate Moss testified in Johnny Depp's defamation trial, denying that he shoved her down the stairs. The supermodel appeared by videolink on day 22 of the 58-year-defamation old's trial against Amber Heard, which is being held at the Fairfax County Courthouse.

Moss, who dated Depp from 1994 to 1998, testified that the alleged event happened while they were on vacation in Jamaica, and that he did not push her when she fell. "We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back," she said under oath. "I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention." "He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs," added Moss, as per PEOPLE.

However, Heard mentioned Moss' name earlier this month on the stand when detailing an alleged incident between Depp and Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez on a stairway in March 2015. According to the Aquaman actress, Henriquez went "in the line of fire... attempting to persuade Johnny to stop," which reminded her of a supposed stair altercation between Moss and Depp. She then stepped in to protect her younger sister.

Interestingly, according to The New York Post, Heard previously mentioned the Moss staircase accusation during her evidence in Depp's defamation trial in the United Kingdom in 2020. In November 2020, Depp lost a libel action in the United Kingdom against the British newspaper The Sun for branding him a "wife-beater."

